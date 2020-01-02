Kent State, BG start conference play

Kent State (10-3, 0-0) vs. Bowling Green (9-4, 0-0) Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kent State (10-3, 0-0) vs. Bowling Green (9-4, 0-0)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and Bowling Green meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Kent State finished with 11 wins and seven losses, while Bowling Green won 12 games and lost six.

LEADING THE WAY: Bowling Green’s Daeqwon Plowden has averaged 13 points and 7.8 rebounds while Dylan Frye has put up 13.5 points and 4.5 assists. For the Golden Flashes, Danny Pippen has averaged 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Antonio Williams has put up 13.3 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Frye has had his hand in 40 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last five games. Frye has 21 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Falcons are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 4-4 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Golden Flashes are 8-0 when turning the ball over 12 times or fewer and 2-3 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK SCORING: Bowling Green has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 66.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Kent State and Bowling Green are ranked atop the MAC in terms of ball security. The Golden Flashes are ranked second in the conference and have committed a turnover on 16.1 percent of their possessions this year, 11.6 turnovers per game. The Falcons are ranked first with a turnover percentage of 15 percent, 10.9 per game.

