Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs N. Fla.

Kennesaw State (1-20, 0-8) vs. North Florida (13-10, 6-2) UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

Kennesaw State (1-20, 0-8) vs. North Florida (13-10, 6-2)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks to extend Kennesaw State’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Kennesaw State’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Stetson Hatters 83-82 on March 1, 2019. North Florida is coming off a 78-65 win at home over Stetson in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Ospreys points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Ospreys have given up just 70.3 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 79.4 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Gandia-Rosa has accounted for 42 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: North Florida is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Ospreys are 8-10 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has scored 51.8 points per game and allowed 78.3 over its 12-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 12.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.