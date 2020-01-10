Kelly scores 21 to lead Quinnipiac past Niagara 67-56

The Associated Press

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Rich Kelly had 21 points as Quinnipiac topped Niagara 67-56 on Friday night.

Kelly shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. The Bobcats, ranked fourth nationally at 10.8 3-point field goals per game, were 9 of 28 from the arc against the Purple Eagles.

Kevin Marfo had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Quinnipiac (8-5, 3-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Matt Balanc added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jacob Rigoni had 10 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

The Bobcats are off to a 3-0 start in the MAAC for the first time.

Marcus Hammond scored a career-high 36 points for the Purple Eagles (3-11, 1-2). Greg Kuakumensah added four blocks.

Raheem Solomon, the Purple Eagles’ second-leading scorer entering the contest at 12 points per game, scored three points (1 of 10).

Quinnipiac plays Monmouth at home on Sunday. Niagara takes on Iona on the road on Sunday.

