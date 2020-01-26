Kellman carries Princeton past Rutgers-Camden 87-41

The Associated Press

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman scored a career-high 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Princeton rolled past Division III Rutgers-Camden 87-41 on Sunday.

Elijah Barnes had 10 points for Princeton (7-8), which earned its fourth straight victory.

The Tigers made 20 of 30 shots, six of them behind the arc, and held the Scarlet Raptors to 30% to roll to a 55-16 lead at halftime.

Isaac Destin and Arian Azemi both scored 16 points for the Scarlet Raptors, who finished the game missing all 13 of their 3-point attempts.

