Kansas State looks for road win vs Texas

Kansas State (7-7, 0-2) vs. Texas (10-4, 0-2) Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas State (7-7, 0-2) vs. Texas (10-4, 0-2)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State looks for its third straight win over Texas at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. Texas’ last win at home against the Wildcats came on Jan. 5, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas State’s Xavier Sneed, Cartier Diarra and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 71 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Diarra has directly created 48 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Longhorns. Texas has 37 assists on 78 field goals (47.4 percent) over its past three outings while Kansas State has assists on 36 of 66 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas State defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 21st-lowest figure in the country. The Texas offense has produced just 66.7 points through 14 games (ranked 248th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.