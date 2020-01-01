JSU looks to extend streak vs Morehead St.

Jacksonville State (5-8, 0-0) vs. Morehead State (6-7, 0-0) Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State (5-8, 0-0) vs. Morehead State (6-7, 0-0)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Morehead State. Jacksonville State has won by an average of 5 points in its last five wins over the Eagles. Morehead State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, a 72-69 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Morehead State’s Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: De’Torrion Ware has connected on 33.3 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SUCCESS AT 71: Jacksonville State is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 0-8 when scoring 65 points or fewer.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State as a team has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among OVC teams. The Gamecocks have averaged 10.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

