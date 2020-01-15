JSU looks for road win vs E. Illinois

Jacksonville State (7-10, 2-2) vs. Eastern Illinois (7-9, 0-4) Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Jacksonville State (7-10, 2-2) vs. Eastern Illinois (7-9, 0-4)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State looks for its third straight win over Eastern Illinois at Lantz Arena. Eastern Illinois’ last win at home against the Gamecocks came on Jan. 3, 2015.

LEADING THE WAY: George Dixon has averaged 12.8 points and 8.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Panthers. Complementing Dixon is Josiah Wallace, who is putting up 12.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Gamecocks are led by De’Torrion Ware, who is averaging 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Gamecocks have scored 79.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they managed over 11 non-conference games.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: Ware has connected on 33.3 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SUCCESS AT 71: Jacksonville State is a perfect 7-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 0-10 when scoring 68 points or fewer.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 112 3-pointers and connected on 35.7 percent of them, and is 11 for 38 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State as a team has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among OVC teams.

