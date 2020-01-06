Johnson, W. Michigan visit Akron

Western Michigan (8-6, 1-0) vs. Akron (11-3, 1-0) James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Michigan (8-6, 1-0) vs. Akron (11-3, 1-0)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Brandon Johnson and Western Michigan will take on Xeyrius Williams and Akron. Johnson has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.2 over his last five games. Williams is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Broncos are led by Johnson and Michael Flowers. Johnson is averaging 14.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while Flowers is putting up 16.9 points per game. The Zips have been led by seniors Williams and Loren Cristian Jackson, who are averaging 13.9 and 15.7 per game, respectively.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jackson has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Akron has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 77.1 points while giving up 56.1.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Zips have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Broncos. Akron has 46 assists on 75 field goals (61.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Western Michigan has assists on 44 of 81 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncos have averaged 24.1 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.