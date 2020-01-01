JMU, UNCW seek first conference win

James Madison (7-6, 0-2) vs. UNC Wilmington (5-10, 0-2) Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

James Madison (7-6, 0-2) vs. UNC Wilmington (5-10, 0-2)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison meets UNC Wilmington as both teams look for its first CAA win of the season. James Madison fell 88-72 at home to Northeastern in its last outing. UNC Wilmington lost 71-66 on the road against Drexel in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: James Madison’s Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Dukes points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Deshon Parker has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all James Madison field goals over the last three games. Parker has 19 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC Wilmington is 0-7 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 5-3 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Seahawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Dukes. UNC Wilmington has 35 assists on 73 field goals (47.9 percent) across its previous three outings while James Madison has assists on 37 of 82 field goals (45.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison is rated second among CAA teams with an average of 76.1 points per game.

