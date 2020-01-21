Jaworski, Lafayette host Army

Army (7-10, 2-4) vs. Lafayette (11-6, 3-3) Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Army (7-10, 2-4) vs. Lafayette (11-6, 3-3)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tommy Funk and Army will go up against Justin Jaworski and Lafayette. The senior Funk has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games. Jaworski, a junior, is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jaworski has put up 17.2 points to lead the charge for the Leopards. Myles Cherry is also a primary contributor, accounting for 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Black Knights are led by Funk, who is averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Black Knights have allowed only 72.2 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 76 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Funk has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Army field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 32 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Army is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 7-2 when scoring at least 65.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Leopards are 6-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 5-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Black Knights are 5-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 2-10 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 72.5 points per game.

