Jackson, Toledo host W. Michigan

Western Michigan (8-7, 1-1) vs. Toledo (8-7, 0-2)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Michael Flowers and Western Michigan will face Marreon Jackson and Toledo. Flowers has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. M. Jackson is averaging 17 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Broncos are led by Flowers and Brandon Johnson. Flowers has averaged 17.8 points while Johnson has put up 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Rockets have been led by M. Jackson and Luke Knapke, who have combined to score 32.8 points per contest.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: M. Jackson has directly created 51 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Western Michigan is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Broncos are 2-7 when scoring any fewer than 75.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rockets have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Toledo has an assist on 41 of 69 field goals (59.4 percent) over its past three contests while Western Michigan has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has made 9.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MAC teams. The Rockets have made only 7.6 3-pointers per game over their five-game losing streak, however.

