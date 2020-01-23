Iowa State faces tough test vs No. 16 Auburn

Iowa State (9-9) vs. No. 16 Auburn (16-2) Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 16…

Iowa State (9-9) vs. No. 16 Auburn (16-2)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Auburn presents a tough challenge for Iowa State. Iowa State has won one of its five games against ranked teams this season. Auburn is coming off an 80-67 win over South Carolina on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The play-making Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists to lead the charge for the Cyclones. Rasir Bolton is also a primary contributor, accounting for 14.7 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Samir Doughty, who is averaging 14.4 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Haliburton has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Iowa State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 75.3 points during those contests. Auburn has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 85.5 points while giving up 67.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Auburn offense has scored 79 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 26th nationally. The Iowa State defense has allowed 72.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 210th).

