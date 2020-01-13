Iowa, Northwestern meet in conference play

Iowa (11-5, 2-3) vs. Northwestern (6-9, 1-4) Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes…

Iowa (11-5, 2-3) vs. Northwestern (6-9, 1-4)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes meet as Iowa faces Northwestern. Both programs earned home victories in their last game. Northwestern earned a 62-57 win over Nebraska on Saturday, while Iowa got a 67-49 win over Maryland on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 66 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Pat Spencer has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Northwestern field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Northwestern is 0-8 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

PERFECT WHEN: Iowa is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Hawkeyes are 0-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has scored 79.6 points per game, the 28th-highest figure in Division I. Northwestern has only averaged 66.8 points per game, which ranks 247th nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.