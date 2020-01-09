Iowa faces tough test vs No. 12 Maryland

No. 12 Maryland (13-2, 3-1) vs. Iowa (10-5, 1-3) Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 12 Maryland (13-2, 3-1) vs. Iowa (10-5, 1-3)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Maryland presents a tough challenge for Iowa. Iowa has won one of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Maryland beat Ohio State by 12 at home in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The powerful Luka Garza has averaged a double-double (22.1 points and 10.7 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp has paired with Garza and is maintaining an average of 14 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Terrapins are led by Anthony Cowan Jr., who is averaging 16.7 points and 4.1 assists.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Cowan has connected on 35.7 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Hawkeyes are 10-0 when holding opponents to 43.1 percent or worse from the field, and 0-5 when opponents shoot better than that. The Terrapins are 12-0 when turning the ball over 16 times or fewer and 1-2 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK SCORING: Iowa has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 60.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Terrapins have averaged 24.1 free throws per game and 27 per game over their last three games.

