Illinois St., S. Illinois meet in conference play

Illinois State (6-7, 1-0) vs. Southern Illinois (6-8, 0-1) SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Illinois State (6-7, 1-0) vs. Southern Illinois (6-8, 0-1)

SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts Illinois State in a MVC matchup. Illinois State won 76-70 at home against Northern Iowa on Tuesday. Southern Illinois lost 68-56 at Indiana State on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois State has relied heavily on its seniors. Zach Copeland, Keith Fisher III, Jaycee Hillsman and Ricky Torres have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 51 percent of all Redbirds points over the team’s last five games.CLUTCH COPELAND: Copeland has connected on 40.5 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Southern Illinois is 0-7 this year when it allows 61 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 61.

STREAK STATS: Illinois State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 67.7 points and allowing 83 points during those contests. Southern Illinois has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 69.8 points while giving up 51.3.

STOUT REDBIRDS: Southern Illinois has held opposing teams to 61.3 points per game, the lowest figure among all MVC teams.

