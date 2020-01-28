Illinois St. looks to extend streak vs Evansville

Evansville (9-12, 0-8) vs. Illinois State (6-14, 1-7) Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State…

Evansville (9-12, 0-8) vs. Illinois State (6-14, 1-7)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Evansville. In its last nine wins against the Purple Aces, Illinois State has won by an average of 9 points. Evansville’s last win in the series came on Jan. 15, 2016, a 66-55 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Evansville has relied heavily on its seniors. K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Purple Aces points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Purple Aces have given up only 71.1 points per game to MVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they gave up over 12 non-conference games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Zach Copeland has accounted for 48 percent of all Illinois State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 34 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Evansville is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 9-3 when scoring at least 65.

COMING UP SHORT: Evansville has dropped its last five road games, scoring 52.4 points and allowing 72 points during those contests. Illinois State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 56 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville has attempted more free throws per game than any other MVC team. The Purple Aces have averaged 19.7 free throws per game, but that figure has dropped to 13.6 over their eight-game losing streak.

