Idaho looks to end streak vs Portland St.

Portland State (7-7, 1-1) vs. Idaho (4-9, 0-2)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to six games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Sacramento State Hornets 94-90 on March 2, 2019. Portland State fell short in an 83-81 game at home to Southern Utah in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen, Quinton Forrest and Marquell Fraser have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Vandals scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Allen has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Idaho field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and four assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-7 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 4-2 when it scores at least 66.

WINNING WHEN: Portland State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 76 points or fewer. The Vikings are 0-7 when opponents score more than 76.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.9 percent, ranking the Vikings fifth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Idaho stands at just 24 percent (ranked 301st).

