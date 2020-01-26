Howard looks to end streak vs Coppin State

Howard (2-19, 0-6) vs. Coppin State (5-16, 1-5) Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State…

Howard (2-19, 0-6) vs. Coppin State (5-16, 1-5)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State looks to extend Howard’s conference losing streak to eight games. Howard’s last MEAC win came against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 80-71 on March 14, 2019. Coppin State lost 50-48 to Morgan State in its most recent game.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Coppin State has leaned on senior leadership this year while Howard has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have combined to score 45 percent of Coppin State’s points this season and 48 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this year.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bison have scored 72.7 points per game against MEAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Clayton has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Coppin State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Howard is 0-18 when scoring fewer than 83 points and 2-1 when scoring at least 83.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bison. Coppin State has 29 assists on 61 field goals (47.5 percent) over its past three games while Howard has assists on 36 of 79 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MEAC teams.

