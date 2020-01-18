Howard faces Yale

Yale (12-4) vs. Howard (2-16) Burr Arena, Washington; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts Yale in a non-conference…

Yale (12-4) vs. Howard (2-16)

Burr Arena, Washington; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts Yale in a non-conference matchup. Yale beat Brown by 14 on Friday, while Howard fell to South Carolina State in overtime on Monday, 101-95.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Howard’s Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 29.3 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 67 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Howard is 0-15 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 74.

COLD SPELL: Howard has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 69.6 points while giving up 83.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Yale defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.1 percent, the fifth-best mark in the country. Howard has allowed opponents to shoot 48.2 percent from the field through 18 games (ranked 344th).

