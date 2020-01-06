Houston puts streak on line vs Temple

Houston (11-3, 1-0) vs. Temple (9-4, 1-1) Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks for its…

Houston (11-3, 1-0) vs. Temple (9-4, 1-1)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it goes up against Temple. Houston is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Temple lost 70-44 on the road to Tulsa in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have collectively accounted for 49 percent of Temple’s scoring this season. For Houston, Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Rose has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Temple field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Owls are 7-0 when they block at least three opposing shots and 2-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cougars are 8-0 when they score at least 75 points and 3-3 on the year when falling short of 75.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Temple has 45 assists on 68 field goals (66.2 percent) over its past three contests while Houston has assists on 35 of 72 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.2 percent. The Cougars have averaged 14.9 offensive boards per game.

