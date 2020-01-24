Homesley, Liberty visit Stetson

Liberty (19-2, 5-1) vs. Stetson (10-11, 4-2) Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Liberty (19-2, 5-1) vs. Stetson (10-11, 4-2)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Caleb Homesley and Liberty will go up against Rob Perry and Stetson. The senior Homesley is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Perry, a freshman, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Flames are led by the senior tandem of Homesley and Scottie James. Homesley is averaging 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while James is putting up 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Hatters have been anchored by freshmen Perry and Mahamadou Diawara, who have combined to score 28.6 points per contest.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hatters have given up only 59.7 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.CLUTCH CALEB: Homesley has connected on 32.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 52.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Liberty is a perfect 19-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.4 percent or less. The Flames are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Flames have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hatters. Stetson has an assist on 23 of 68 field goals (33.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Liberty has assists on 29 of 72 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-lowest rate in the nation. The Stetson defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 259th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.