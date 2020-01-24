Hofstra looks to extend streak vs Drexel

Drexel (12-9, 5-3) vs. Hofstra (14-7, 5-3) Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra…

Drexel (12-9, 5-3) vs. Hofstra (14-7, 5-3)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Drexel. In its last five wins against the Dragons, Hofstra has won by an average of 7 points. Drexel’s last win in the series came on Jan. 26, 2017, an 81-80 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Hofstra has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Desure Buie, Eli Pemberton, Isaac Kante and Tareq Coburn have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Pride points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Dragons have allowed only 67.5 points per game across eight conference games. That’s an improvement from the 71.7 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Camren Wynter has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Hofstra is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Pride are 4-7 when scoring any fewer than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dragons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pride. Hofstra has 33 assists on 73 field goals (45.2 percent) across its past three outings while Drexel has assists on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is rated first among CAA teams with an average of 76.1 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.