No. 10 UCLA tops Sun Devils for best start in school history

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Japreece Dean scored 23 points, Lindsey Corsaro added 12 and No. 10 UCLA withstood a furious comeback try by Arizona State in the final seconds for a 68-66 win on Friday night.

UCLA (13-0, 2-0 Pac-12) remained undefeated and is off to the best start in school history. It was previously tied with the 1980-81 team with a 12-0 start.

Down by two points with 21 seconds left, Arizona State called a timeout. The Sun Devils had four missed shots and three offensive rebounds in the final seconds but couldn’t get past UCLA.

Robbi Ryan scored 17 points for Arizona State (10-4, 0-2). Ja’Tavia Tapley added 10 points.

Dean, who had a look of relief as a teammate helped her up off the court as the buzzer sounded, tied a career-high with five 3-pointers at Pauley Pavilion.

NO. 2 OREGON 104, COLORADO 46

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points and seven assists to become the 12th woman in NCAA history to reach 900 career assists, and Oregon handed Colorado its first loss of the season.

The Ducks (11-1, 1-0 Pac-12) earned their fifth straight win. Oregon’s lone loss was to No. 8 Louisville at the Paradise Jam on Nov. 30.

The Buffaloes were led by Jaylyn Sherrod and Aubrey Knight with nine points apiece.

Ruthy Hebard added 21 points for the Ducks, who led by as many as 61 points.

NO. 3 OREGON STATE 77, UTAH 48

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Taylor Jones scored 11 of her 15 points in the third quarter, and Oregon State routed Utah in its Pac-12 opener.

Oregon State (13-0, 1-0) looked inside to start the second half, and Jones scored nine points in a 13-0 run that extended the lead to 50-24.

The Beavers outscored the Utes 25-9 in the third. They increased the lead to as much as 31 points in the final period.

Destiny Slocum scored 16 points for Oregon State, and Mikayla Pivec had 15.

Andrea Torres led Utah (7-6, 0-2) with 13 points.

NO. 5 STANFORD 77, WASHINGTON STATE 58

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Nadia Fingall had a season-high 20 points and six rebounds and Stanford beat Washington State for the 66th consecutive time.

Kiana Williams added 12 points for the Cardinal (12-1, 1-0 Pac-12), who have won two straight since their only loss of the season, at Texas on Dec. 22. Haley Jones had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Chanelle Molina scored a season-high 27 points for the Cougars (7-7, 0-2), who lost their third straight and fell to 0-66 all-time against the Cardinal.

Borislava Hristova scored 21 points, all in the first three quarters. She is eight points away from becoming Washington State’s all-time leading scorer.

NO. 16 DEPAUL 80, PROVIDENCE 67

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 21 points, Dee Bekelja added 20 to lead DePaul.

Chante Stonewall chipped in with 14 points for DePaul (12-2, 2-0 Big East), which entered ranked third in the country averaging 88.5 points per game. DePaul forced 21 turnovers.

Mary Baskerville, last year’s Big East freshman of the year, led Providence (9-6, 0-3) with 20 points.

NO. 18 ARIZONA 65, USC 57

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 24 points, her 50th consecutive double-figure game, and Cate Reese posted her fifth double-double this season for Arizona.

The Wildcats are 13-0 (2-0 Pac-12) for the first time in program history and also extended their winning streak to 19, dating to last season, the longest active streak in the nation.

The Trojans were within three points with just under two minutes left but didn’t score again as McDonald added three free throws and Helena Pueyo, who finished with 11 points, two more for the final margin. Reese had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Semaj Smith 12 boards to go with her eight points. The Wildcats were 16 of 17 at the line to 6 of 7 for USC.

Aliyah Jeune scored 17 points, Angel Jackson 16 and Endyia Rogers 14 with eight rebounds for the Trojans (8-5, 0-2).

NO. 21 MISSOURI STATE 74, LOYOLA-CHICAGO 72

CHICAGO (AP) — Alexa Willard scored 21 points, Jasmine Franklin made a contested hook shot just before the buzzer for the game-winner in overtime and Missouri State beat Loyola-Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Missouri State (11-2) extended its MVC road winning streak to a school-record 12 games.

Franklin had nine points and six rebounds and Brice Calip added 11 points for Missouri State. Willard scored 15 points in 17 minutes in the first half to help the Lady Bears build a 41-35 lead.

Abby O’Connor had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Loyola (9-3).

TCU 65, NO. 25 TEXAS 63

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lauren Heard scored 26 points and TCU held on for the program’s first road win against Texas in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Jayde Woods tied it for TCU at 63-all with 38 seconds left and Jaycee Bradley’s put-back with 6 seconds left capped the scoring.

Michelle Berry added 15 points and 11 rebounds for TCU (10-2).

Higgs had 14 points, Joyner Holmes scored 12 and Sug Sutton added 10 for Texas (8-5).

