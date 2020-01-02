Harvard puts streak on line vs UC Irvine

UC Irvine (8-7) vs. Harvard (10-4) Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard looks for its sixth…

UC Irvine (8-7) vs. Harvard (10-4)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it battles UC Irvine. UC Irvine won 69-56 at home against Pacific on Saturday. Harvard is coming off an 84-81 overtime road win over San Francisco on Monday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Chris Lewis, Noah Kirkwood, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have combined to account for 46 percent of Harvard’s scoring this season. For UC Irvine, Eyassu Worku, Brad Greene, Tommy Rutherford and Evan Leonard have combined to account for 50 percent of all UC Irvine scoring, including 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.CLUTCH COLLIN: Collin Welp has connected on 45.7 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Irvine is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 8-2 when scoring at least 67.

TWO STREAKS: UC Irvine has dropped its last four road games, scoring 59.8 points and allowing 67.8 points during those contests. Harvard has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.8 points while giving up 46.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an average of 74 points per game. The Crimson have averaged 78.4 per game over their five-game winning streak.

