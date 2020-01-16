Harvard looks for home win vs Dartmouth

Dartmouth (7-8, 0-0) vs. Harvard (11-4, 0-0) Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard looks for its…

Dartmouth (7-8, 0-0) vs. Harvard (11-4, 0-0)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard looks for its fifth straight win over Dartmouth at Lavietes Pavilion. The last victory for the Big Green at Harvard was a 70-61 win on Jan. 24, 2015.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Chris Lewis, Noah Kirkwood, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have collectively accounted for 45 percent of Harvard’s scoring this season. For Dartmouth, Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 61 percent of all Big Green points over their last five.CLUTCH CHRIS: In 14 games this season, Harvard’s Lewis has shot 64.5 percent.

PERFECT WHEN: Harvard is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 75 points or fewer. The Crimson are 1-4 when opponents score more than 75 points.

STREAK STATS: Harvard has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75.2 points while giving up 51.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard attempts more free throws per game than any other Ivy League team. The Crimson have averaged 19.7 foul shots per game this season, including 22.3 per game over their six-game winning streak.

