Harris, Tennessee St. host SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (4-10, 1-0) vs. Tennessee State (9-5, 1-0) Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (4-10, 1-0) vs. Tennessee State (9-5, 1-0)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Zeke Moore and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville will go up against Wesley Harris and Tennessee State. The junior Moore is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games. Harris, a senior, is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Harris, Carlos Marshall Jr., Michael Littlejohn and Emmanuel Egbuta have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 38.5 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-8 when it allows at least 71 points and 4-2 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

STREAK SCORING: Tennessee State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 72.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State is rated first among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game and 13.4 per game over their last five games.

