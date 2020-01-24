Harris, SFA visit Lamar

Stephen F. Austin (16-3, 7-1) vs. Lamar (10-10, 4-5) Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Stephen F. Austin (16-3, 7-1) vs. Lamar (10-10, 4-5)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Kevon Harris and Stephen F. Austin will go up against T.J. Atwood and Lamar. Harris has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.2 over his last five games. Atwood is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Lamar’s Atwood has averaged 16.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while Avery Sullivan has put up 11.4 points and 9.1 rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Harris has averaged 18.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Cardinals have scored 72.4 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 38.4 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Lamar is 0-8 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 10-2 when it scores at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Stephen F. Austin has won its last five road games, scoring 79.2 points and allowing 70 points during those contests. Lamar has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 63 points while giving up 71.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Lumberjacks first among Division I teams. The Lamar offense has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cardinals 301st, nationally).

