Harris carries Stephen F. Austin over Cent. Arkansas 77-76

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Kevon Harris scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made a free throw with two seconds left to lift Stephen F. Austin to a 77-76 win over Central Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Jackson Baker hit a 3-pointer with 49 seconds left and after the Lumberjacks missed a pair of free throws Hayden Koval pulled the Bears into a tie with another 3-pointer at the 12 second mark.

Cameron Johnson and David Kachelries scored 13 points apiece for Stephen F. Austin (14-3, 5-1 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory and moved into first place alone after Nicholls State lost a home game to Northwestern State 73-72. Roti Ware added 12 points.

Stephen F. Austin shot 54% with 12 3-pointers but were only 7 of 21 from the foul line.

Rylan Bergersen scored 19 points for the Bears (5-13, 4-3), who shot 52% in the second half and finished with 11 triples. Eddy Kayouloud added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Aaron Weidenaar scored 16 points with five 3-pointers.

