Hardy scores 21 to lead UNLV over Air Force 71-59

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amauri Hardy had 21 points as UNLV topped Air Force 71-59 on Saturday night.

Bryce Hamilton had 15 points for UNLV (8-8, 3-0 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 12 points and eight rebounds. Marvin Coleman had 6 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the hosts.

Lavelle Scottie had 19 points for the Falcons (7-8, 1-2). Ryan Swan added 18 points. A.J. Walker had 12 points.

UNLV matches up against Boise State on the road on Wednesday. Air Force faces Utah State at home on Tuesday.

