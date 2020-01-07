Hampton, USC Upstate meet in conference play

Hampton (6-8, 1-0) vs. South Carolina Upstate (6-9, 1-1) G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hampton (6-8, 1-0) vs. South Carolina Upstate (6-9, 1-1)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton pays visit to South Carolina Upstate in a Big South matchup. Hampton knocked off Charleston Southern by seven at home in its last outing. South Carolina Upstate is coming off a 73-56 win at Longwood in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Hampton has benefited heavily from its seniors. Ben Stanley, Jermaine Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Pirates points over the team’s last five games.EXCELLENT EVERETTE: Everette Hammond has connected on 28.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-8 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 6-1 when it scores at least 73.

PERFECT WHEN: Hampton is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Pirates are 1-8 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big South team. The Pirates have averaged 23 free throws per game and 26.2 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.