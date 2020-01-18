Hammond, Niagara host Siena

Siena (7-8, 3-3) vs. Niagara (5-11, 3-2) Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore…

Siena (7-8, 3-3) vs. Niagara (5-11, 3-2)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Jalen Pickett and Siena will face Marcus Hammond and Niagara. Pickett has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games. Hammond is averaging 19 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The Saints are led by Pickett and Manny Camper. Pickett has averaged 15.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Camper has accounted for 12.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. The Purple Eagles have been led by Hammond and James Towns, who are averaging 13.2 and 12.4 points, respectively.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Purple Eagles have given up only 67.4 points per game to MAAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 79.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hammond has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Niagara field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Niagara is 0-7 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 5-4 when it scores at least 65.

COLD SPELL: Siena has lost its last eight road games, scoring 68.1 points, while allowing 77.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Niagara offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-best rate in the country. The Siena defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 261st among Division I teams).

