Haliburton, Iowa State host OU

Oklahoma (11-3, 2-0) vs. Iowa State (7-7, 0-2)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Austin Reaves and Oklahoma will battle Tyrese Haliburton and Iowa State. The senior Reaves has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games. Haliburton, a sophomore, is averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma’s Reaves, Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Rasir Bolton has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cyclones have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Sooners. Iowa State has an assist on 44 of 72 field goals (61.1 percent) across its past three outings while Oklahoma has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-lowest rate in the country. The Oklahoma defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 310th among Division I teams).

