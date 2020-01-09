Hagedorn, SD host Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (10-8, 3-0) vs. South Dakota (10-7, 1-2) Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Omaha (10-8, 3-0) vs. South Dakota (10-7, 1-2)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Matt Pile and Nebraska Omaha will take on Tyler Hagedorn and South Dakota. The junior Pile is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games. Hagedorn, a senior, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: South Dakota has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Cody Kelley, Tyler Peterson and Triston Simpson have combined to account for 82 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 81 percent of all Coyotes points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Mavericks have given up just 69 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 77.2 per game they allowed over 14 non-conference games.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hagedorn has connected on 52.9 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-3 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: The Coyotes are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 69 points or fewer and 5-7 when opponents exceed 69 points. The Mavericks are 7-0 when they score at least 74 points and 3-8 on the year when falling short of 74.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-lowest rate in the country. The Nebraska Omaha defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 336th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.