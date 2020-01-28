Gudmundsson, Davidson visit GW

Davidson (10-9, 4-3) vs. George Washington (9-11, 3-4) Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Davidson (10-9, 4-3) vs. George Washington (9-11, 3-4)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Jon Axel Gudmundsson and Davidson will face Armel Potter and George Washington. Gudmundsson has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.4 over his last five games. Potter is averaging 17 points and six assists over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The play-making Potter has averaged 15 points and 5.5 assists to lead the charge for the Colonials. Jamison Battle is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Gudmundsson, who is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Colonials have given up only 63.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 69.1 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Gudmundsson has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: George Washington is 0-6 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 9-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Colonials. George Washington has an assist on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Davidson has assists on 46 of 69 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson as a team has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among A10 teams.

