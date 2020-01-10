Green Bay looks for home win vs Milwaukee

Milwaukee (7-9, 2-2) vs. Green Bay (7-10, 2-2) Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green…

Milwaukee (7-9, 2-2) vs. Green Bay (7-10, 2-2)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks for its fifth straight win over Milwaukee at Resch Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Green Bay was a 73-66 win on March 8, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee has benefited heavily from its seniors. Te’Jon Lucas, Darius Roy, Josh Thomas, DeAndre Abram and Wil Sessoms have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 86 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Phoenix have given up only 78.3 points per game to Horizon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 84.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.LEAPING FOR LUCAS: Lucas has connected on 26.2 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Phoenix are 0-5 when they score 71 points or fewer and 7-5 when they exceed 71 points. The Panthers are 0-6 when allowing 75 or more points and 7-3 on the season, otherwise.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Green Bay is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-10 when fewer than five Phoenix players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 82 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix 12th nationally. The Milwaukee defense has allowed 71.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 214th).

