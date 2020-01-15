Grand Canyon looks to extend streak vs Chicago State

Grand Canyon (5-11, 0-2) vs. Chicago State (4-15, 0-4) Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand…

Grand Canyon (5-11, 0-2) vs. Chicago State (4-15, 0-4)

Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Chicago State. Grand Canyon has won by an average of 25 points in its last eight wins over the Cougars. Chicago State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 26, 2015, a 74-70 win.

STEPPING UP: Xavier Johnson is averaging 16.4 points to lead the way for the Cougars. Complementing X. Johnson is Andrew Lewis, who is accounting for 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Antelopes are led by Alessandro Lever, who is averaging 15 points and 5.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ALESSANDRO: Lever has connected on 39.1 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Antelopes are 0-10 when they allow 69 or more points and 5-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 69 points. The Cougars are 0-14 when they score 74 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 74.

COLD SPELLS: Grand Canyon has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points and allowing 82 points during those contests. Chicago State has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 61.5 points while giving up 88.

DID YOU KNOW: Chicago State is ranked first in the WAC with an average of 73 possessions per game.

