Grambling St., Alcorn State meet in conference play

Grambling State (9-7, 3-0) vs. Alcorn State (5-9, 1-2) David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grambling State (9-7, 3-0) vs. Alcorn State (5-9, 1-2)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State pays visit to Alcorn State in a SWAC matchup. Grambling State took care of Southern by five on the road in its last outing. Alcorn State lost 76-65 loss at home to Jackson State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors. DeVante Jackson, Ivy Smith Jr., Travon Bunch and Anthony Gaston have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Braves have scored 76.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 58.6 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Smith has had his hand in 42 percent of all Grambling State field goals over the last three games. Smith has 11 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Alcorn State is 0-9 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 5-0 when it scores at least 73.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Braves. Alcorn State has an assist on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) across its previous three games while Grambling State has assists on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Grambling State and Alcorn State are ranked at the top of the SWAC when it comes to scoring. The Tigers are ranked second in the conference with 75.9 points per game while the Braves are first at 76.6 per game.

