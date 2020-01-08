Gibson, Robinson lead Omaha past North Dakota 66-62

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — JT Gibson and reserve KJ Robinson both scored 17 points and Omaha held off North…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — JT Gibson and reserve KJ Robinson both scored 17 points and Omaha held off North Dakota 66-62 in a battle of Summit League unbeaten teams on Wednesday night.

North Dakota trailed by as many as 10 in the second half but pulled within one on two free throws by Marlon Stewart with 1 1/2 minutes to go. Gibson missed a 3-pointer for the Mavericks but Marlon Ruffin grabbed the rebound and that led to a clutch 3 by Robinson with 36 seconds to go.

After an Omaha miss, Gibson hit two from the foul line. Omaha cut it to 64-60 on a Stewart basket but the Mavericks made 1 of 2 free throws on their next two possessions before a late basket for North Dakoat.

Robinson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers for Nebraska Omaha (10-8, 3-0), which earned its fourth straight victory. Ruffin added 10 points.

Stewart had 22 points for the Fighting Hawks (8-9, 2-1), De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 14 and Billy Brown 12.

