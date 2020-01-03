Gibson, N. Texas visit Marshall

North Texas (6-8, 0-1) vs. Marshall (7-7, 1-0) Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

North Texas (6-8, 0-1) vs. Marshall (7-7, 1-0)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Umoja Gibson and North Texas will face Taevion Kinsey and Marshall. The junior Gibson has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.4 over his last five games. Kinsey, a sophomore, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors. Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Deng Geu and Zachary Simmons have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Mean Green points over the team’s last five games.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 41.9 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Marshall is 0-7 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 7-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

STREAK STATS: Marshall has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 88.3 points while giving up 63.7.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Marshall offense has averaged 76.6 possessions per game this season, ranking the Thundering Herd 13th nationally. North Texas has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 65.6 possessions per game (ranked 329th).

