George Mason seeks revenge on SBU

George Mason (13-8, 2-6) vs. Saint Bonaventure (13-8, 5-3) Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Mason (13-8, 2-6) vs. Saint Bonaventure (13-8, 5-3)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure goes for the season sweep over George Mason after winning the previous matchup in Fairfax. The teams last played each other on Jan. 8, when the Bonnies shot 39.1 percent from the field and went 8 for 20 from 3-point territory on the way to a 61-49 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The play-making Kyle Lofton has averaged 13.9 points and 6.2 assists to lead the way for the Bonnies. Complementing Lofton is Dominick Welch, who is accounting for 11.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Patriots have been led by Javon Greene, who is averaging 14.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

KEY FACILITATOR: Greene has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all George Mason field goals over the last five games. Greene has 34 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: George Mason is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 76 percent of its free throws. The Patriots are 7-8 when they shoot below 76 percent from the line.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bonnies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Patriots. Saint Bonaventure has an assist on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three contests while George Mason has assists on 25 of 68 field goals (36.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Bonaventure managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against George Mason last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.