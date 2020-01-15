Ga. State, S. Alabama meet in conference play

Georgia State (12-6, 5-2) vs. South Alabama (11-7, 4-3) Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Georgia State (12-6, 5-2) vs. South Alabama (11-7, 4-3)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State pays visit to South Alabama in a Sun Belt matchup. Both teams won this past Saturday. South Alabama earned a 52-43 win at Arkansas-Little Rock, while Georgia State won easily 84-62 at home against Louisiana-Monroe.

.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Jaguars have allowed only 63.4 points per game to Sun Belt opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Kane Williams has connected on 40.7 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has an assist on 29 of 68 field goals (42.6 percent) over its past three contests while Georgia State has assists on 58 of 94 field goals (61.7 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Georgia State offense has averaged 74.4 possessions per game, the 25th-most in Division I. South Alabama has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67 possessions per game (ranked 300th, nationally).

___

___

