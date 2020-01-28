Furman looks to extend streak vs VMI

VMI (6-16, 1-8) vs. Furman (17-5, 7-2) Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks…

VMI (6-16, 1-8) vs. Furman (17-5, 7-2)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. In its last nine wins against the Keydets, Furman has won by an average of 24 points. VMI’s last win in the series came on Feb. 12, 2015, a 93-59 victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Furman has been fueled by senior leadership while VMI has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Furman’s scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have scored 46 percent of the team’s points this year.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 31.4 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 77.

STREAK STATS: VMI has lost its last nine road games, scoring 61.4 points, while allowing 72.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a team has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.