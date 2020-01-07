Furman looks to extend streak vs Chattanooga

Furman (13-3, 3-0) vs. Chattanooga (10-5, 1-1) McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for…

Furman (13-3, 3-0) vs. Chattanooga (10-5, 1-1)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Chattanooga. Furman has won by an average of 15 points in its last five wins over the Mocs. Chattanooga’s last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2017, an 80-64 win.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Maurice Commander have collectively accounted for 70 percent of Chattanooga’s scoring this season and 68 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Furman, Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have scored 58 percent of the team’s points this season, including 77 percent of all Paladins points over their last five.LOVE FOR LYONS: Lyons has connected on 35.2 percent of the 125 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 28 over his last three games. He’s also converted 89.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Chattanooga is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Mocs are 5-5 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

STREAK STATS: Chattanooga has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.8 points while giving up 60.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all SoCon teams. The Paladins have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

