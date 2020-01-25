Funk scores 22 to lead Bucknell over Loyola (Md.) 98-83

The Associated Press

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk had a career-high 22 points as Bucknell beat Loyola (Md.) 98-83 on Saturday night.

Funk shot 8 for 10 from the floor. He added six rebounds.

Jimmy Sotos had 14 points for Bucknell (9-12, 5-3 Patriot League). Walter Ellis added 13 points. John Meeks had 10 points.

The 98 points were a season best for Bucknell.

Isaiah Hart had 18 points for the Greyhounds (9-12, 1-7), whose losing streak reached seven games. Andrew Kostecka added 18 points. Golden Dike had 13 points.

Bucknell faces Army on the road on Wednesday. Loyola (Md.) plays Boston University on the road on Wednesday.

