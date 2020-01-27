Freshman Braun leads short-handed Kansas past Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Christian Braun had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 3 Kansas to a…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Christian Braun had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 3 Kansas to a 65-50 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.

Kansas (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) has won five in a row, including a 74-68 triumph over Tennessee on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, as well as its last five on the road. The short-handed Jayhawks were playing their second game since Silvio De Sousa and David McCormack were suspended for their roles in an ugly postgame brawl with rival Kansas State.

Cameron McGriff had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Oklahoma State (10-10, 0-7), the only winless team in Big 12 action.

Isaiah Moss added 13 points and Devon Dotson had 11 for the Jayhawks, who led wire to wire.

NO. 18 IOWA 68, WISCONSIN 62

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza had 21 points and 18 rebounds and Iowa rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) trailed 57-45 with 7:13 to play before going on a 19-2 run. Joe Toussaint’s layup and free throw with 1:20 to go gave Iowa a 60-59 lead, and the Hawkeyes did not trail again.

CJ Fredrick had 17 points for Iowa. Joe Wieskamp had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

D’Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Nate Reuvers had 13 points.

