French leads Saint Louis past UMass 83-80 in OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hasahn French scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Saint Louis held off Massachusetts 83-80 in overtime on Sunday.

French made 9 of 15 shots from the floor for the Billikens (12-3, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) and added five assists and two blocks while picking up his fifth double-double of the season. Demarius Jacobs scored 18 on 7-of-10 shooting, while Jordan Goodwin pitched in with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assits and four steals. Reserve Javonte Perkins had 11 points off the bench.

Carl Pierre’s layup for UMass with 22 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 73.

Sean East II scored on a layup with 2:55 left in OT to give the Minutemen (6-8) an 80-75 lead in their conference opener. But Jacobs hit a 3-pointer, French made a layup and 1 of 2 free throws to put Saint Louis up 81-80. Jacobs hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to provide the final margin.

Freshman Tre Mitchell paced UMass with 20 points and nine rebounds. Samba Diallo had 11 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his first-career double-double. Sean East II scored 18, but he made just 7 of 22 shots, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. East added five assists and four steals. Pierre scored 16 with six rebounds.

