Forrest carries Appalachian St. over Arkansas St. 71-64

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Justin Forrest had 26 points as Appalachian State defeated Arkansas State 71-64 on Thursday night.

Forrest made 8 of 10 foul shots.

Hunter Seacat had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Appalachian State (12-10, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference). Adrian Delph added 12 points. Isaac Johnson had five assists.

Caleb Fields had 14 points and seven assists for the Red Wolves (15-8, 7-5). Malik Brevard added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jerry Johnson had 10 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Red Wolves this season. Appalachian State defeated Arkansas State 83-80 on Jan. 16. Appalachian State faces Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Saturday. Arkansas State faces Coastal Carolina at home on Saturday.

