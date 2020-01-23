Flowers, W. Michigan visit N. Illinois

Western Michigan (9-10, 2-4) vs. Northern Illinois (10-9, 3-3) Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Western Michigan (9-10, 2-4) vs. Northern Illinois (10-9, 3-3)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Michael Flowers and Western Michigan will face Eugene German and Northern Illinois. The junior Flowers has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games. German, a senior, is averaging 18 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Illinois’ German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Broncos have scored 72.2 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 68.8 per game they put up against non-conference foes.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Flowers has connected on 39.3 percent of the 107 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also converted 86.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Illinois is 0-7 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 10-2 when it scores at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Western Michigan has lost its last four road games, scoring 67.3 points, while allowing 84 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Illinois is rated second among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.5 percent. The Huskies have averaged 12 offensive boards per game and 15 per game over their last three games.

