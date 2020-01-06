Florida, S. Carolina meet in conference play

Florida (9-4, 1-0) vs. South Carolina (8-5, 0-0) Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida (9-4, 1-0) vs. South Carolina (8-5, 0-0)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as Florida battles South Carolina. Florida beat Alabama by six in overtime on Saturday, while South Carolina fell to Stetson last week, 63-56.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: South Carolina’s AJ Lawson has averaged 15.5 points while Maik Kotsar has put up 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Gators, Kerry Blackshear Jr. has averaged 14.9 points and nine rebounds while Keyontae Johnson has put up 13 points and 6.8 rebounds.BRILLIANT BLACKSHEAR JR.: Blackshear has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Gamecocks are 5-0 when they score at least 74 points and 3-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Gators are 6-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 3-4 on the year otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gators. South Carolina has an assist on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Florida has assists on 38 of 90 field goals (42.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all SEC teams. The Gators have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.

