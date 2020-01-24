FIU, Charlotte meet in conference play

Florida International (14-6, 5-2) vs. Charlotte (11-7, 5-2) Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International (14-6, 5-2) vs. Charlotte (11-7, 5-2)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes meet as Florida International faces Charlotte. Both programs earned victories this past Thursday. Charlotte earned a 70-68 home win against Florida Atlantic, while Florida International won 83-80 at Old Dominion.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 44 percent of Charlotte’s points this season and 46 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Florida International, Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 57 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Shepherd has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Charlotte has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 62.5 points while giving up 53.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the 49ers. Charlotte has 33 assists on 69 field goals (47.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Florida International has assists on 52 of 88 field goals (59.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida International offense has scored 81.2 points per game, the 14th-highest figure in Division I. Charlotte has only averaged 67.3 points per game, which ranks 244th nationally.

